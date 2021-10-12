Johnnie Walker Blue Label Gets A “Ghost & Rare” Variant From Pittyvaich
Johnnie Walker has introduced the fourth installment of its limited-edition Blue Label Ghost & Rare series … Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Pittyvaich. Blended with ‘ghost whiskies’ from Scotch whisky distilleries that have long since closed and one-of-a-kind single malts, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Pittyvaich draws on rare casks from the legendary Speyside ‘ghost’ distillery of Pittyvaich, which closed its doors in 1993.thewhiskeywash.com
