Call of Duty: Warzone Season Six is here and it has introduced a range of new content such as new weapons, a battle pass, and more. As Halloween approaches, it is expected that there will be some spooky cosmetics on their way. Last year, skins such as Leatherface and Jigsaw were added to the in-game store as part of The Haunting. Since then, more crossovers have taken place with Rambo, McClane, and Judge Dredd. Recently, it was confirmed that Scream will be one of the skins coming to celebrate Halloween this year. However, it appears that hackers have already managed to get their hands on the Scream skin in Warzone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO