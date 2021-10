Trailing 31-19, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the opportunity to score. They were on the Tennessee Titans one-yard line. The Jags couldn’t score and turn the ball over on downs. To make matters worse, center Brandon Linder suffered an ankle injury. That wasn’t the end of it though, as head coach Urban Meyer’s comments to the local media after the Jags’ 37-19 loss to the Titans showed a lack of disconnect between him and the team.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO