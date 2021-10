Debut Poetry Collection out on November 16th– Published By Ballentine Hardcover. Kelsea to be Honored as a 2021 CMT Artist of the Year- October 13th. Out this November. two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum songwriter, producer and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini will release, Feel Your Way Through. Available at retailers and online on November 16, 2021, the book will be published as a Ballantine Hardcover by Ballantine—an imprint of Random House. The collection is available for pre-order now HERE. The jacket image, painted by Kelsea, was also revealed and can be downloaded HERE.

