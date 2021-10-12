CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the First Trailer for Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Series ‘Colin in Black and White’

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has shared the first official trailer for the forthcoming series Colin in Black and White, helmed by Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay. The six-episode limited series dramatizes Kaepernick’s childhood as he picks up a football, moving to his eventual success and skyrocketing career as he becomes vocal about his beliefs. The former NFL quarterback and DuVernay met in 2017 when Kaepernick found himself in the spotlight after protesting social injustices on and off the football field. We also get a glimpse into what Kaepernick dealt with as the adopted Black son of white parents in a white community.

www.complex.com

