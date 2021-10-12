Brewers' Adrian Houser: Earns Game 3 loss

Houser (1-1) gave up three runs on three hits and one walk in one inning Monday in Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta. He took the loss and did not record a strikeout. The only three runs of the entire game came off Houser in the fifth inning. Starter Freddy Peralta was pulled early with the Brewers threatening in the top of the fifth and in need of a pinch hitter, but that scoring threat was dashed and the downgrade to Houser turned out to be devastating. It seems highly unlikely that he will be called upon again in a high-leverage situation this series, as he has now given up four runs in three innings in what has been a very low-scoring series.