MLB

Brewers' Adrian Houser: Earns Game 3 loss

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Houser (1-1) gave up three runs on three hits and one walk in one inning Monday in Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta. He took the loss and did not record a strikeout. The only three runs of the entire game came off Houser in the fifth inning. Starter Freddy Peralta was pulled early with the Brewers threatening in the top of the fifth and in need of a pinch hitter, but that scoring threat was dashed and the downgrade to Houser turned out to be devastating. It seems highly unlikely that he will be called upon again in a high-leverage situation this series, as he has now given up four runs in three innings in what has been a very low-scoring series.

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Eduardo Escobar on Brewers' bench in NLDS Game 3

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Eduardo Escobar is not in the starting lineup for NLDS Game 3 on Monday afternoon against right-hander Ian Anderson and the Atlanta Braves. Escobar started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with four strikeouts. Rowdy Tellez is replacing Escobar on first base and hitting fifth Monday afternoon. Christian Yelich is moving up two spots to hit third.
MLB
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers fans 'Claws Up' after NLDS loss

Milwaukee Brewers fans hope the ''Claws Up!'' mentality will help lead them past the Atlanta Braves and to the World Series.
MLB
madcitysportszone.com

Brewers announce starters for first two games of NLDS

Milwaukee announced its starting pitchers for the first two games of the National League Divisional Series against Atlanta and the names come as no surprise. The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the mound for Game 1 on Friday and Brandon Woodruff will toe the rubber for Game 2 on Saturday.
MLB
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Adrian Houser
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez not in Brewers' Saturday lineup for Game 2

MIlwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 2 of the National League Division Series, Narvaez is being replaced behind the plate by Manny Pina against Braves starter Max Fried. In 445 plate appearances this season, Narvaez has a .266...
MLB
Talking Chop

2021 NLDS Game 2: Braves vs Brewers game thread

Yesterday, the Braves fell agonizingly short of starting out the 2021 NLDS with a 1-0 lead against the Brewers. Today’s a new opportunity, as Max Fried will look to outduel Brandon Woodruff in today’s pitching matchup. Can the Braves tie the series heading back to Cobb County? Or will their backs be against the wall by the time Game 3 rolls around? We’re about to find out.
MLB
seehafernews.com

Brewers Make It Official: Burnes, Woodruff To Start First Two Playoff Games

The Brewers and Braves have named the starting pitcher matchups for the first two games of their National League Division Series. Milwaukee will send Corbin Burnes to the mound Friday afternoon, while Atlanta counters with Charlie Morton in Game 1. Game 2 Saturday will pit Brandon Woodruff for the Brewers...
MLB
#Brewers#Game One#Nlds
WISN

Fans celebrate Brewers game one win

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers won game one of the playoffs against the Braves Friday. The game was nearly sold out. Thousands of fans packed the lots to tailgate prior to first pitch. Thousands more cheered the team on inside American Family Field. Many fans told 12 News they've attended playoff...
MLB
CBS 58

Despite loss, Brewers fans still optimistic about NLDS series

MILWAUKEE (CBS) - Milwaukee Brewers fans are disappointed about Game 3 of the NLDS, but many are still feeling optimistic. It was an afternoon filled with hope in the Deer District, hope that the Brewers would bounce back from a three-run deficit. "That loss hurt. Back-to-back, three nothing games...that hurts,"...
MLB
chatsports.com

Atlanta Beats the Brewers at Their Own Game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers won 95 games during the regular season largely because of the strength of their starting rotation and its three All-Stars: Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers had a lower earned run average than the Brewers’s starting staff. But through...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Converts save in Game 1

Hader allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against Atlanta in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday. Hader issued a leadoff walk in the ninth inning before giving up a one-out single, but he retired the next two batters to preserve a 2-1 lead in the Brewers' first postseason matchup of 2021. The southpaw hasn't given up a run in 21.1 innings across 22 appearances dating back to July 28.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Corbin Burnes the Braves in Game 1 Brewers Win

The National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers got off to a low-scoring start on Friday afternoon, with Corbin Burnes dueling Charlie Morton for six innings. Offense was nearly nowhere to be found, as the teams combined for just nine hits against 18 strikeouts. The three runs came on two hits: a two-run shot by Rowdy Tellez in the bottom of the seventh and a solo follow-up by Joc Pederson the next half-inning:
MLB
95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Take Game 1

MILWAUKEE, Wi (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers took Game 1 of the NLDS with a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Corbin Burnes and Charlie Morton kept the game scoreless into the 7th inning. Burnes went six scoreless innings and Morton went six until Rowdy Tellez took him deep with a two run homer in the 7th.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Atlanta Braves comeback falls short in NLDS Game 1 loss to Brewers

Game 1 of the NLDS matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers was everything that heart-racing October baseball should be. Unfortunately for the Atlanta Braves, they came out on the losing end, coming frustratingly close to erasing a 2-0 deficit in the last couple of innings. The Milwaukee...
MLB
CBS 58

Few showers possible for Brewers NLDS Game 1

Welcome to gameday! The playoffs are here for the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Early Friday morning we saw a round of steady rain and thunderstorms roll across southeast Wisconsin adding to our rain totals from Thursday with many locations getting over 1" of rain. The spots that saw the most rain are the ones that need it the most in severe and extreme drought conditions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

2nd Straight Shutout Loss Has Brewers On Verge Of Elimination

A second straight shutout loss Monday afternoon has the Brewers on the verge of elimination. Milwaukee hasn’t scored in 19 straight innings after a 3-0 loss to Atlanta. The Braves lead the series two games to one. Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson is earning his nickname of “Joctober” after hitting his second...
MLB

