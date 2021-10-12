CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End After 38 Straight Wins

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an impressive string of televised victories, Matt Amodio’s Jeopardy! journey has come to an end. On Monday, Amodio’s streak of 38 consecutive wins (which also included 1,299 correct clues) concluded with an incorrect guess in the Final Jeopardy category “Countries of the World.” This was the clue:. “Nazi Germany...

WDBO

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio unseated after epic 38-game winning streak

With a bankroll of more than $1.5 million, Matt Amodio’s reign as “Jeopardy” champion came to an end at 38 games during Monday’s pretaped episode. Amodio, whom the popular quiz show’s audience first met on July 21, finished in third place after wowing viewers for nearly three months with his broad knowledge and penchant for making it a “true Daily Double.”
Primetimer

Matt Amodio says his Jeopardy! 38-game winning streak ended after the show returned from a weekslong production hiatus

On his previous trip to the set, Amodio won 15 victories in three straight days of taping, many of them decisive “runaways” in which he could not be caught entering Final Jeopardy! But this time he found he couldn’t settle back into the groove of filming yet, and he was still feeling a bit “disheveled” that early in the day. “I got off to an early good start, but Double Jeopardy! went terribly for me. I was pretty soundly defeated,” Amodio told The Washington Post. “It was weird because in previous games, there were stretches where I lost the timing of the buzzer, but it was early enough in the games where the dollar values weren’t so high that I could recover later. … It had never been that long a stretch during a crucial point of time in the game.” ALSO: Jeopardy! regains syndication's No. 1 spot for the first time since mid-April.
