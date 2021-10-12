Lions' Frank Ragnow: Headed for season-ending surgery

Ragnow is scheduled to undergo season-ending toe surgery in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. One of the NFL's top centers since he entered the league in 2018 as a first-round selection, Ragnow was rewarded with a four-year, $54 million contract extension in May. The first season of that long-term deal will end up going down as a disappointment, as Ragnow played in just four games before heading to injured reserve last week with the sprained toe. After a visit Monday with Dr. Robert Anderson, Ragnow will heed the renowned foot specialist's recommendation to undergo surgery. The procedure will keep Ragnow sidelined for the remainder of 2021, but he should be back to full health well in advance of the 2022 campaign. Evan Brown is expected to serve as the Lions' starting center while Ragnow is out.