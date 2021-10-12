CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions' Frank Ragnow: Headed for season-ending surgery

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Ragnow is scheduled to undergo season-ending toe surgery in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. One of the NFL's top centers since he entered the league in 2018 as a first-round selection, Ragnow was rewarded with a four-year, $54 million contract extension in May. The first season of that long-term deal will end up going down as a disappointment, as Ragnow played in just four games before heading to injured reserve last week with the sprained toe. After a visit Monday with Dr. Robert Anderson, Ragnow will heed the renowned foot specialist's recommendation to undergo surgery. The procedure will keep Ragnow sidelined for the remainder of 2021, but he should be back to full health well in advance of the 2022 campaign. Evan Brown is expected to serve as the Lions' starting center while Ragnow is out.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions place Frank Ragnow on IR, sign Jessie Lemonier from practice squad

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions officially placed EDGE rusher Romeo Okwara on injured reserve with an Achilles injury, ending his 2021 season and beginning the long road to recovery. On Wednesday, center Frank Ragnow joined him. While Ragnow’s injury is not believed to be season ending, his “turf toe” injury...
NFL
ESPN

Detroit Lions place Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow on IR with toe injury

DETROIT, Mich. -- The winless Detroit Lions suffered another blow Wednesday when the team announced they've placed Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve. Ragnow will miss time with a toe injury. Per NFL policy, players can return from the team's injured reserve list after missing at least three games.
NFL
FOX Sports

Banged-up Lions put center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put standout center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve, another setback for a banged-up winless team. The Lions made the move along with signing linebacker Jessie Lemonier off the practice squad and activating kicker Austin Seibert from the COVID-19 reserve list. Detroit was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Evan Brown
CBS Detroit

Frank Ragnow The Latest AdditionTo Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions put standout center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve, another setback for a banged-up winless team. The Lions made the move along with signing linebacker Jessie Lemonier off the practice squad and activating kicker Austin Seibert from the COVID-19 reserve list. Detroit was without tight end T.J. Hockenson...
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions turn to NFL journeyman Evan Brown to replace Pro Bowl C Frank Ragnow

Evan Brown walked into the makeshift interview room in a garage in back of the Detroit Lions practice facility Wednesday and marveled at the setup: Light stands illuminating a lectern cordoned off by retractable ropes, with a gaggle of reporters waiting for him to step up to the microphone. “Look...
NFL
WXYZ

Lions center Frank Ragnow on IR, may be out 'pretty long time'

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Lions offensive line was a strength heading into the 2021 season. Injuries have changed that. Four games into the year, Taylor Decker hasn't played, rookie Penei Sewell has an ankle issue, and Frank Ragnow is going to be “gonna be down for a while," head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Nfl Network#American Football
nfltraderumors.co

Lions Place C Frank Ragnow On Injured Reserve Among Other Moves

The Lions announced they have placed C Frank Ragnow on injured reserve among several other moves. Detroit promoted OLB Jessie Lemonier from the practice squad to the active roster and activated K Austin Seibert from the COVID-19 list. They also signed OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger to the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Lions coach Campbell says Ragnow feels guilty about surgery

ALLEN PARK, Mich. --  Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said center Frank Ragnow feels guilty about having season-ending toe surgery. Campbell said Wednesday that the surgery went well, adding Ragnow does not need to feel bad about doing the right thing for his long-term future. Ragnow was hurt earlier...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy