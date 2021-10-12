CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Streets reopened following gas leak in North Augusta

By Dawn Wise
 8 days ago

#Update | The scene has been cleared and streets are now reopened.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a gas leak in North Augusta.

Police are urging people to stay away from 2207 Rush Street as several streets around the home are shut down.

Dominion Energy is handling the gas leak.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way, we’ll share more details when they become available.

