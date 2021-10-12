CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/12 – Troon Vineyard One of Only Two Worldwide to Earn This Organic Certification, Grants Pass Murder Suspect Arrested

roguevalleymagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Rogue Valley Weather. Today– Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable...

roguevalleymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Marion, OR
City
Grants Pass, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
City
Umatilla, OR
City
Wasco, OR
Reuters

N.Korea says U.S. overreacting to missile test

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday the United States was overreacting to its recent missile test and questioned the sincerity of Washington's offers of talks, accusing it of operating "double standards" over weapons development. Pyongyang has said in recent weeks that its weapons tests are aimed...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Farming#Vineyards#Southern Oregon#Wynne Broadcasting#Roguevalleymagazine Com#The Kubli Bench
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy