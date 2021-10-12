Belvidere schools to hold COVID-19 webinars

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department and Boone County public schools are holding webinars Tuesday to discuss important COVID-19 health and safety measures.

Schools included are Belvidere Community Unit School District 100, North Boone Community Unit School District 200, and a community service organization called Forward Boone County will be in attendance.

There will be a Q&A for each webinar, where the public can ask on questions on COVID-19 concerns.

You can click the following link for all three webinars, https://bit.ly/schoolforums.

There is no registration needed and the first webinar starts at 3 p.m. and last one ends at 4:30 p.m.

