CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction for the Harbor Bridge Project will cause a the closure of a lane on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21 on Interstate 37. From 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., the left mainlane of southbound IH 37 will be closed from Buddy Lawrence Drive to Port Avenue. The mainlane reduction is necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO