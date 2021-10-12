CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

The 50+ best restaurants in Bloomington chosen by the people who live here

Herald Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Herald-Times readers have spoken! Bloomington's best restaurants include some newcomers to the food and beverage scene, some tried and true local favorites, and a few national chains. We asked our readers where to get the best French fries, where they make reservations for date night, and which brewery is their favorite for getting a cold beer. Here are the winning restaurants, plus some staff picks:

