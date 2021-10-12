New redistricting maps would wipe out all majority-Black districts in Michigan, Sen. Hollier says
Michigan would lose all 17 majority-Black legislative districts under new maps drawn up by the state’s redistricting panel, according to Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, which includes four Democrats, four Republicans, and five independents, advanced the newly drawn maps for state Senate and House districts on Monday. The commission was tasked with redrawing the boundaries after Republicans created heavily gerrymandered districts following the 2010 census.www.metrotimes.com
