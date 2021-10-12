CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New redistricting maps would wipe out all majority-Black districts in Michigan, Sen. Hollier says

By Steve Neavling
MetroTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan would lose all 17 majority-Black legislative districts under new maps drawn up by the state’s redistricting panel, according to Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, which includes four Democrats, four Republicans, and five independents, advanced the newly drawn maps for state Senate and House districts on Monday. The commission was tasked with redrawing the boundaries after Republicans created heavily gerrymandered districts following the 2010 census.

Comments / 12

friend
8d ago

Kind of ironic that one most critical of the previous system is crying now. He is actually asking for jury maundering. The rules were meant to have maps that are more inclusive. I guess he forgot that works both ways. His statements are actually racist.

9
Twister
8d ago

Well, Everyone Thought That The Panel Would Favor The Democrats, And It's An Equal Panel. The Dems On The Panel Must Not Have A Problem With It, So, It's Done!

7
John Rodriguez
8d ago

that's how the Republicans Play..They know that they could never win with a every vote counts straight up or down vote

5
 

fox2detroit.com

Criticism mounts for Michigan redistricting maps as minorities feel left out

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The men and women in charge of redrawing the state's representation lines, which will determine who represents which areas in Lansing and Washington DC, met for the first time in Detroit on Wednesday to give the public a chance to weigh in,. But criticism is strong as many feel it will remove minority representation.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Voters Not Politicians unhappy with Michigan redistricting maps

(The Center Square) – The group that started the petition that eventually spawned the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee (MICRC) isn't happy about the maps the committee has drawn. In 2018, Voters Not Politicians (VNP) pushed the petition voters approved by 61% to create the MICRC to draw political boundaries...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Redistricting maps: Michigan residents can offer feedback at public hearings

LANSING, Mich. – Members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) are urging residents to speak up about draft congressional and legislative maps. The first of five public hearings will be held on Wednesday in Detroit. The panel wants feedback on 10 maps it drew collaboratively along with several...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit residents to Michigan redistricting commission: Scrap draft political maps

Discontent was the common theme of the latest public hearing on the future of Michigan’s political district maps. During hours of testimony Wednesday at Detroit’s TCF Center, dozens of current and former public officials, union representatives, community organizers, operatives across the political spectrum and individual citizens agreed — the proposed configuration of state legislative and congressional districts in the city of Detroit and surrounding communities needs significant work.
MICHIGAN STATE
Channel 3000

Michigan redistricting panel: ‘Show up, speak up’ on maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Members of Michigan’s redistricting commission are urging residents to speak up about draft congressional and legislative maps. The first of five public hearings will be held Wednesday in Detroit. The panel wants feedback on 10 maps it drew collaboratively along with several more that were proposed by individual commissioners.
MICHIGAN STATE
wirx.com

Michigan Redistricting Commission Seeking Input On Proposed Maps

From the Associated Press — Members of Michigan’s redistricting commission are urging residents to speak up about draft congressional and legislative maps. The first of five public hearings will be held Wednesday in Detroit. The panel wants feedback on maps it drew collaboratively along with several more proposed by individual commissioners. The voter-created panel is responsible for the once-a-decade redistricting instead of the Legislature, which controlled the process the last two decades. Public meetings also are scheduled for Thursday in Lansing, Friday in Grand Rapids, Monday in Gaylord and October 26 in Flint. People will have 90 seconds to speak, in person or virtually.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Princeton Gerrymandering Project grades Michigan’s redistricting maps

A national gerrymandering project from Princeton University has graded Michigan’s 10 preliminary district maps headed for public comment after they were approved this week by the state’s independent citizens panel. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) on Monday gave the greenlight to four maps redrawing the state’s congressional districts...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan redistricting map draws anger from both parties

DETROIT – The process surrounding redrawing Michigan’s political maps has been anything but easy. To date, it has both parties criticizing the citizens commission charged with drawing up state legislation and congressional districts. On Tuesday, that commission released two new potential maps. For years it was up to the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Free Press

Michigan's draft redistricting maps approved, will be taken to the public next

Editor's note:This story has been corrected to note that the commission’s draft state Senate districts would still put Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in two separate districts. Michigan's independent redistricting commission voted Monday to take 10 newly drawn political maps to the public in a series of hearings starting next week, believing...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan redistricting panel’s maps prompt complaints from all sides

LANSING — As the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission rushes to finish draft congressional and legislative maps, progressives and conservatives alike are voicing fairness concerns. On Thursday, the Voters Not Politicians nonprofit that mounted a grassroots effort in 2018 that led to the creation of the panel issued a letter...
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Voting guide: Detroiters have a chance to root out corruption, decriminalize magic mushrooms, and pursue reparations on Nov. 2

There's political corruption, and then there's Detroit political corruption. When it comes to politics, Detroit has a long history with shady, corrupt, cocky, and seemingly untouchable politicians. But it wasn't until the fall of Kwame Kilpatrick, aka the "Hip-Hop Mayor," that it was understood how deeply lies and corruption pumped throughout this city.
DETROIT, MI

