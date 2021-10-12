New Staff Provide Student Support at WAHS

Richard Holmes is Western Albemarle High School’s new Safety Coach, a position that was created in the wake of the School Board’s decision to remove School Resource Officers (Albemarle County Police Officers who worked in middle and high schools providing school security) at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Eight new Safety Coaches were hired by the school division over the summer, and Holmes’ mix of prior experience plus familiarity with the Crozet community made him a good fit for the WAHS job.