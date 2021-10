MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez came forward Tuesday to announce his agreement with the suspension of Chief Art Acevedo. Not even six months ago, the mayor was praising Acevedo as an asset to the city. “There’s been all this controversy, and I think, for the good of the city, this had to happen,” said Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes, speaking on City Manager Art Noriega’s decision to suspend Acevedo with the intent to terminate his employment. “There’s no doubt he was hired with tremendous qualifications – president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, chief of three large departments – so he was...

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO