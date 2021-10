Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC (AHP) has announced the promotion of Ryan P. Conley, CPA, to senior manager in its Midland office. Conley joined the Midland office in January 2011 as a staff accountant. He is a graduate of Saginaw Valley State University where he earned a bachelor of professional accountancy degree. Conley was promoted to senior accountant in January 2013 and to manager in March 2016.