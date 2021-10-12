Business of the Week: KPMX 105.7

KPMX along with 94.5 The Ranch are part of Northeast Colorado Broadcasting, a marketing and digital media company with offices and radio stations in Sterling, Fort Morgan and Burlington. KPMX went on the air in 1982 as KVRS and was later known as KMXX for about six years. Since 1990 the station has been called KPMX. They joined Northeast Colorado Broadcasting in 2003, which is owned and operated by Alec and Christie Creighton. The Ranch 94.5, Sterling’s country music station, went on the air in 2009. Farm Radio 1010 KSIR is also part of the KPMX group of stations.