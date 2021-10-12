CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US task force proposes adults 60 and older should not start daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or stroke

Cover picture for the articleThe US Preventive Services Task Force is considering making several changes to its guidance on taking a daily aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke. On Tuesday, the task force posted a draft statement recommending that adults ages 40 to 59 who are at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease -- but do not have a history of the disease -- decide with their clinician whether to start taking aspirin, based on their individual circumstances.

