British artificial intelligence artist, Ai-Da was detained at an Egypt airport over fears she was involved in spying. Ai-Da was set for her first show in Egypt before security forces denied her entry into the country and kept her in custody for 10 days. The issue has led to tensions between British and Egyptian diplomats as the British ambassador led talks to secure her release. Ai-Da and her sculpture had been sent to Cairo by air cargo in specialised flight cases before the Forever is Now exhibition beginning on Thursday and running until 7 November. “The British ambassador has been...

WORLD ・ 51 MINUTES AGO