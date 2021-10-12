What Peloton VP and instructor Robin Arzón does in a workday

"Schnozz" is an English slang word that means "nose" and probably comes from the Yiddish word "shnoyts." "Hi, Grammar Girl. I have a family lexicon question. When I was a young child, I would often use the word 'schnozz' to describe my dad's nose. And my dad has a famously massive nose, and my mom and dad and the three of us use the word 'schnoz' all the time in lieu of the word 'nose,' and I thought it's what everybody said, and I thought that's what my family said and was a normal word that everyone uses. It turns out in my 20s, my mom mentioned that nobody really uses that word and, in fact, in my own family, my mom and dad didn't use that word till I, as a young child, started throwing out the word 'schnozz" as a synonym for a gargantuan nose. So can you talk to me about the word 'schnozz' and where it comes from? Did I pick this up from the 1980s TV show that my parents didn't know about? How does a three-year-old, four-year-old kid find this fabulous, specific word that fits so well in her family, but is not widely used. Thanks so much Grammar Girl. Love your podcast."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO