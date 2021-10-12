CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor Public Schools limiting number of spectators for indoor sports

By Greg Wickliffe
The Ann Arbor News
 8 days ago
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools has changed its policy for the number of spectators allowed at indoor athletic events. In an email to parents on Tuesday, Oct. 6, AAPS stated that effective immediately, only two spectators per student and staff participant would be allowed at indoor athletic events played in Ann Arbor Public Schools venues at Ann Arbor Pioneer, Huron and Skyline due to high transmission rates in Washtenaw County.

‘Bigger, better and glowier’: YpsiGLOW set to light up Ypsilanti streets

YPSILANTI, MI -- The sixth-annual luminary festival in Ypsilanti will be “bigger and better and glowier” than ever before, according to organizers of the festival. YpsiGLOW, organized and hosted by WonderFool Productions, is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in downtown Ypsilanti. The theme of this year’s event is “Connections: Stars Shine Brightest Together.”
In 6-5 vote, Ann Arbor officials divided on plan to widen Michigan Medicine bridge

ANN ARBOR, MI — After a month-long delay, Ann Arbor officials are moving ahead with a design contract for rehabbing and widening the East Medical Center Drive bridge. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Oct. 18, to hire engineering design firm DLZ Michigan Inc. for over $1 million to design a solution for the deteriorating span that leads from Fuller Road to the University of Michigan hospital complex.
Detroit residents to Michigan redistricting commission: Scrap draft political maps

Discontent was the common theme of the latest public hearing on the future of Michigan’s political district maps. During hours of testimony Wednesday at Detroit’s TCF Center, dozens of current and former public officials, union representatives, community organizers, operatives across the political spectrum and individual citizens agreed — the proposed configuration of state legislative and congressional districts in the city of Detroit and surrounding communities needs significant work.
Anti-mask county boards undermine Michigan health officials, push them to quit

Political opposition to school masking orders is pitting elected officials against health departments charged with protecting their communities from COVID-19. State law empowers local health departments to issue emergency orders to protect public health during an epidemic. And while elected county boards do not have the authority to reverse epidemic orders, some officials have backed symbolic resolutions to satisfy constituents who are vehemently opposed to masking and other health measures.
Does Ann Arbor need more public restrooms? Proposed tampon law spurs debate

ANN ARBOR, MI — A proposed Ann Arbor law to require keeping public restrooms stocked with free menstrual products, including pads and tampons, has spurred debate. City Council Member Ali Ramlawi, owner of the Jerusalem Garden restaurant downtown, expressed concerns about the issue on social media ahead of council’s Oct. 18 meeting, saying he’ll get behind the initiative when the city starts providing clean public restrooms downtown.
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

