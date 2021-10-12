Ann Arbor Public Schools limiting number of spectators for indoor sports
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools has changed its policy for the number of spectators allowed at indoor athletic events. In an email to parents on Tuesday, Oct. 6, AAPS stated that effective immediately, only two spectators per student and staff participant would be allowed at indoor athletic events played in Ann Arbor Public Schools venues at Ann Arbor Pioneer, Huron and Skyline due to high transmission rates in Washtenaw County.www.mlive.com
