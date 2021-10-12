Canceled Southwest flights send the right-wing rumor mill flying

A 2020 in which a presidential campaign framed by the political right as the last chance to derail the onset of socialicommunithoritarianism has become a 2021 in which those doomsayers are seeking out the predicted doom. If the election of Joe Biden was a step toward the collapse of traditional America then we ought to at least see some cracks in the foundation, no? Overlay how the American predilection to celebrate stubborn individualism has gotten a lot of exercise over the past 20 months — fighting with baristas over mask rules and protests against coronavirus mandates — and you suddenly have a narrative: President Biden’s push for more vaccinations is the heavy hand of the authoritarian state on display.