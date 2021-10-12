UCF soft-landing program draws out-of-state and international businesses to Orlando at quicker pace
It's been a busy year for the University of Central Florida's business incubators. UCF's Business Incubation Program in the past 13 months lured at least six new-to-market companies through its soft-landing program, which is aimed at out-of-state and international firms. These firms bring Central Florida the possibility of new high-wage jobs and draw cutting-edge technology closer to potential local customers and partners.www.bizjournals.com
