Orlando, FL

UCF soft-landing program draws out-of-state and international businesses to Orlando at quicker pace

By Alex Soderstrom
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 8 days ago
It's been a busy year for the University of Central Florida's business incubators. UCF's Business Incubation Program in the past 13 months lured at least six new-to-market companies through its soft-landing program, which is aimed at out-of-state and international firms. These firms bring Central Florida the possibility of new high-wage jobs and draw cutting-edge technology closer to potential local customers and partners.

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

