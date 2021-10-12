UCF soft-landing program draws out-of-state and international businesses to Orlando at quicker pace

Italian restaurant Spoleto's is returning to Orlando after closing three of its locations in 2020. The Brazil-based restaurant chain, formerly known as Spoleto — My Italian Kitchen, signed a one-year lease to join the ghost kitchen at the Dollins Food Hall at 18 N. Dollins Ave. near downtown Orlando. That property is home to various restaurant users that use kitchen space ranging from 200-475 square feet and offer only delivery or pick-up options for customers.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO