Random Thoughts: Unexpected Upset Shuffles the Deck

[ED.NOTE: Sorry for the lateness of Random Thoughts. RBR was down for much of the day on Monday. #Refunds are back on my Things To Do list.]. And we all thought last year was a weird one. This season might be the weirdest of all. We have witnessed a return of the defense. No longer do we have the big boffo scores that blow up the scoreboards. Also despite college football “getting back to normalcy” with full stadiums and not a single Captain Trips cancellation even sniffed at, this year’s college football season feels different. In the past when one of the power elite struggles and falls back, some other team emerges. That isn’t happening this year. There is so much mediocrity. Every team save one has had some struggle this year. IMHO, even that one team will not run the table unscathed.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO