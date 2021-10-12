CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Random Thoughts: Unexpected Upset Shuffles the Deck

By CB969
Roll 'Bama Roll
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday started out like a typical fall Saturday. Low scoring Big Ten games and high scoring Big 12 games and utter insanity from Ole Miss-Arkansas. Upsets are always expected. It was just Alabama’s turn. Texas A&M 41 Alabama 38 - After four games of absolute trash performances, Zach Calzada (21-31,...

