Book Bash Bashing In At Davenport Public Library

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 8 days ago

This program is scheduled to be held in person at the Eastern Library (6000 Eastern Ave.) and virtually. If you would prefer to attend in person, please register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/8155581. If you would prefer to attend virtually, please register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/8296214. Virtual registrants will receive an email with the meeting...

#Library#Davenport#The Comics Buyers Guide#Arimathean
