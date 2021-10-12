City urges residents to limit outdoor irrigation

The City of Sonoma is on a public-information campaign to urge residents to conserve water – and this month it’s got outdoor irrigation in its sights. “As the weather changes and the temperatures drop, the water needs of your plants also change,” city officials posted at sonomacity.org. “That’s why it’s important to adjust your irrigation controller for the season. Just as we increase the watering frequency in the summer when the temperatures ramp up, we can scale back for the fall.”