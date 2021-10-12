CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union.

