CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

RPM International Earnings: Meeting Low Expectations

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKjv6_0cOpZ3h900

In this video from "Beat & Raise" on Motley Fool Live , recorded on Oct. 6, Fool.com contributor Demitri Kalogeropoulos shares the biggest takeaways from RPM International's (NYSE:RPM) latest earnings report.

Growth slowed and earnings took a significant hit in the most recent quarter, he explains, but that was no surprise for investors following along with management's updates.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos: So, RPM International, they reported earnings this morning, but the headline takeaway for me is basically getting through a tough time. That's what the company is doing right now. This is a global company. They sell sealants and coatings and paints and glues and stuff like that. They're organized into four major segments here.

A lot of this is going to sound familiar to people that follow Sherwin-Williams, which is what this makes me think of a little bit.

They've got a different business model, but some similarities here. Their construction products group is one of the bigger ones. It's around on that 40% between somewhere around a third of sales.

The big one is concrete basically in products that you use in construction for buildings. Very popular list of brands there. Then just to the right of that, you can see this performance coating; similar, but this is high intensity coatings for things like you see pictures there, like oil tanks and bridges.

Something that's going to have to go through a whole lot of weathering. You might say that's somewhere in that 33% of sales market there too.

Then consumer group, we're going to talk a lot about today because that's the one that was really underperforming in the last quarter and that's the one that includes things like paints and superglues and sprays and coatings for consumer products like tires and things around the house.

There are some brands that you might recognize on there like Rust-Oleum. Then specialty products is a smaller part of their business, somewhere around 11%.

Let's take a quick look at the earnings. As you can see basically like I said they didn't surprise on any of these. Their bottom and topline essentially track with what management was predicting about three months ago.

Revenue was $1.65 billion, up three percent. That's basically exactly what Wall Street was expecting the management had forecast somewhere in the low single digits and three percent counts for that.

Their earnings were a $1.04 down 25 percent. That's not really because of any unusual situation. This is basically organic operating earnings. That was a big drop and I'll talk about why that isn't just a second. But as I said, that's exactly what people were expecting.

You can see a little bit maybe in the stock chart there that Wall Street has been lowering their expectations for this business a bit lately because management has been pretty clear about the profit headwinds that they were experiencing and those definitely hit this quarter.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Abbott Laboratories Shot Higher Today

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) easily surmounted Hump Day, rising by 3.4% and trouncing the S&P 500 index's gain as it did so. The reason was the company's impressive third quarter, the results of which were published that morning. So what. For the quarter, Abbott posted year-over-year sales growth of 23%, as...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) Greetings and welcome to the UniFirst Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Steven Sintros, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead. Steven S. Sintros -- President and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you and good morning....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpm International#Beat Raise#Rust Oleum
smarteranalyst.com

Halliburton Q3 Earnings Top Street’s Expectations

Halliburton Company (HAL) has posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings for the third quarter of 2021. The company provides various services and products to the energy industry. Adjusted earnings more than doubled to $0.28 per share year-over-year, beating the Street’s estimate of $0.27 per share. Revenues rose 29.7% to $3.86 billion but lagged the analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. (See Halliburton stock chart on TipRanks)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Domino's Long-Term Outlook

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) recently announced solid operating results in its fiscal third quarter in a report that was packed with valuable information for investors. In this video from "Beat & Raise" from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Oct. 14, Fool contributors Parkev Tatevosian and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss a key piece of the report, the chain's long-term growth outlook.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Cheddar News

What to Expect From the Tesla Q3 Earnings Report

Garret Nelson, senior analyst and VP of equity research at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to discuss Tesla's anticipated Q3 earnings report. Nelson said one of the things analysts will be looking for is a change in guidance on deliveries through the remainder of 2021. "They came into the year saying that their volumes would be up about 50 percent over the half-million vehicles they sold last year, and they're on track to exceed that by a pretty comfortable margin," he said. He also noted the electric vehicle maker avoided impacts from the global semiconductor chip shortage.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Plunged Today

A Scottish investment firm reported a large position in the stock. The company is providing support services regarding COVID-19 testing in Texas. While the market's enthusiasm for synthetic biology specialist, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), was undeniable yesterday, investors seem less interested today despite the company announcing some interesting news. The stock soared more than 20% yesterday; however, it gave back some of those gains in today's session.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Climate Change Stocks: Will Generac's Earnings Power Past Expectations Again?

Wall Street expects revenue to jump 37% year over year. Analysts are also projecting earnings per share to rise 16%. Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), which makes backup power generators and other energy technology solutions, is slated to report its third-quarter 2021 results before the market open on Tuesday, Nov. 2. An analyst conference call is scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT on the same day.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Domino's Big International Opportunity

Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) has its sights set on more than just dominating the U.S. pizza delivery market. In this video from "Beat & Raise" from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Oct. 14, Fool contributors Parkev Tatevosian and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss the chain's international store growth ambitions in the context of its recent earnings results.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Pinterest Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Look For

Wall Street expects Pinterest to report revenue of $631 million and earnings per share of $0.23. Pinterest lost 24 million monthly active users last quarter, disappointing investors. Stopping the downward trend could boost the company's stock price. Image-based social media company Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is expected to report third-quarter earnings on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Domino's Earnings: The Key Takeaways

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) recently announced solid operating results for its fiscal third quarter. While sales growth slowed in some markets, earnings continued expanding and the chain continued handling higher order volumes. In this video from "Beat & Raise" from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Oct. 14, Fool contributor Demitri Kalogeropoulos...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

FedEx's shocking earnings report has raised a lot of questions for UPS. Management's commentary on future margin performance will be as important as performance in 2021. Investors will want to hear that UPS is on track for its 2023 goals. FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Stride Stock Just Popped 7%

Shares of K-12 online education software stock Stride (NYSE:LRN) -- the company formerly known as K12 -- got an A grade on Wall Street this afternoon, rising 7% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after its earnings report last night. Expected to lose $0.14 per share on $359.5 million in sales in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Brinker International Stock Is Falling Today

Brinker International is being hurt by new COVID cases and inflation. A labor shortage is hitting hard, causing wages to rise, along with higher commodity costs. Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) were falling 5% in midday trading Wednesday after the owner of the Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant chains provided a business update for its fiscal 2022 first quarter.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Wix Stock a Good Long-Term Investment?

Wix lowered its financial outlook for 2021, causing its stock price to drop. The company attributed a Q2 slowdown in customer adoption to increased uncertainty over the progression of the pandemic. Wix has many avenues to continue its revenue growth. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), known for providing individuals and small businesses with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Green Brick Partners Are Up Today

Greenlight Capital, a major shareholder of Green Brick Partners, noted the company's strong returns in its Q3 letter to investors. Greenlight Capital also remains positive on the housing market. What happened. Shares of the homebuilder and development company Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) rose as much as 13% today after one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
131K+
Followers
62K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy