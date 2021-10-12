5 things you should know about predictive analytics in networking

In our recent webinar—The Reality of Network as a Service—I had the pleasure of moderating a panel discussion with three of our Network as a Service leaders and delve into some of the top questions they are getting from IT leaders about NaaS. The insights and stories they shared, helped clarify what NaaS is and what it isn’t and highlighted some of the big opportunities (and also some challenges) that lie ahead for organizations that are considering NaaS as part of their networking strategy.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO