CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

5 things you should know about predictive analytics in networking

By JP Vasseur
cisco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I’m speaking with IT leaders, one of the top challenges they are dealing with is rampant complexity in their networks. And it’s no wonder because the demands placed on enterprise networks today are exponentially more than even a decade ago. Indeed, the Internet has never been so critical for business operations. Driven by the massive deployment of SaaS and a hybrid workforce reality, the Internet has become the new enterprise core.

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

Related
cisco.com

Cisco Secure Firewall Garners a ‘Hat-Trick’

In case you’re not a sports fan, a hat-trick is a term for three goals by a player in one game. Interestingly, the phrase comes from cricket, and was first used when a bowler took three wickets from three consecutive balls. The team would present a bowler with a hat to celebrate the achievement.
CISCO
cisco.com

Grow your profitability with Cisco Secure

It’s October and that means it’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month. It’s a perfect time to have conversations with your colleagues, customers, family, and friends about the importance of cybersecurity not only in business but as part of our everyday lives. At the root of it, our customer’s cybersecurity challenges include people and complexity. So make sure you check out our Cybersecurity Awareness Month hub, we have a lot of great information coming out throughout the month that you can share with your customers to address their challenges and create an open dialogue.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

New SD-WAN Reporting Tool Makes Real-time Visibility Easier

Often, engineers from many teams (e.g., Network Engineering, Site Reliability Engineering, DevOps) can spend hours looking at bandwidth and performance data. A closed-loop corrective action (CLCA) process – looking for details to identify, analyze, and find or correct a problem – often is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Software Updates#Predictive Analytics#Saas#Dns
cisco.com

Flexible Hybrid Cloud Networking with Infrastructure as Code and Cisco Nexus Dashboard

Applications are becoming the most visible aspect of an organization’s brand. The performance, usability, and reachability of branded apps are of utmost importance since they are a primary interface to customers. To keep up with evolving customer expectations, developers and operations teams are rapidly adopting design patterns using containers and microservices for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). In order to enable these innovations to deliver a competitive customer experience, IT relies more and more on a hybrid cloud model.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

The Reality of Network as a Service (NaaS) webinar replay

In our recent webinar—The Reality of Network as a Service—I had the pleasure of moderating a panel discussion with three of our Network as a Service leaders and delve into some of the top questions they are getting from IT leaders about NaaS. The insights and stories they shared, helped clarify what NaaS is and what it isn’t and highlighted some of the big opportunities (and also some challenges) that lie ahead for organizations that are considering NaaS as part of their networking strategy.
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

See How This Software Dev Team Builds a Great User Experience

There is a traditional saying in Spanish: “Todo entra por los ojos.” The literal translation is something like everything enters through the eyes. A better explanation is that smell, sight, taste, touch, and hearing are fundamental to how human beings experience life. The information provided by each sense is interpreted in our brains, used to perceive the environment, and interact with other people.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Software
cisco.com

The Cisco Catalyst 9000 Software Quality Mindset

$2.8 trillion. That was the estimated cost impact of poor-quality software to organizations in the U.S. alone in 2018.[1] With 100 times more code being managed in 2020 than 10 years ago, the chances for software error and resulting costs are increasing exponentially and globally. The importance of software quality has never been higher.[2]
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Plug & Play (PnP) enables faster onboarding of new offices

In collaboration with Vishal Gupta and Srinu Kalla. Most IT engineers can agree that device provisioning for new offices is tedious, time-consuming, and error-prone. Fortunately, our Cisco IT Customer Zero team—which tries out the latest Cisco solutions and integrations to prove value and share experiences—has discovered that it doesn’t need to be that way.
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Application Aware Networking with Cisco SD-WAN

Part 3: Enhanced Application Experience with Cisco AppQoE. As enterprise application data traverses WAN networks, the data can encounter congestion and packet losses that result in increasing latencies, resulting in sub-optimal experience for the workforce and machine-to-machine communications. My previous blog post illustrated how Cisco Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), with advanced Application-Aware Routing based on network and application health telemetry, provides intelligent path selection and data policy enforcement. These contribute to an optimal application experience by enabling the network to automatically adapt to the changing needs of workflows based on end-point location, health of the WAN, and health of the often-disaggregated applications. Now Cisco is providing even more capabilities in SD-WAN to enhance the application experience throughout the distributed enterprise.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

FlexPod Datacenter & SQL Server: A Championship Team Gets Better!

The date was March 20, 2020. On that day Superbowl quarterback Tom Brady announced he would join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay was already a championship caliber team, but with Tom joining the 2021 Superbowl title was all but assured. The same could be said for a Converged Infrastructure called FlexPod Datacenter (Cisco Servers with NetApp storage) and the level of success it has enjoyed hosting Microsoft SQL Server over the past decade.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

[Re-]Introducing the Cisco Certified DevNet Expert

On a typically cool June 10, 2019, in San Diego, CA, we introduced a transformation in our network engineering certifications, with software, automation, and security woven throughout. We also announced a brand-new set of DevNet certifications that focused on a software-first approach to Cisco’s products and technologies. We had an Associate-level certification, various Specialist-level certifications, and a Professional-level certification. But something was missing. There was this little emblem over the Expert certification: Coming Soon.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Pair Programming with AI: How Cisco Works with Tabnine

When I was learning to write Python, I did a lot of pair programming. Pair programming is where two engineers/developers work using only one machine – taking it in turns to write code (often coding every 15 minutes and swapping over). This technique is awesome for learning from each other. As our team members are now all working from home and in different time zones, collaboration has become a lot more challenging.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Threat Trends: Firewall

These days, protecting the network perimeter is a foregone conclusion. However, there is no longer a monolithic perimeter—there are often multiple perimeters to protect. Unauthorized attempts to cross perimeters are frequent, and the need to defend against threats is critical to protect your assets. In any perimeter defense a key...
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Cisco UCS X-Series achieves 35 million IOPS performance in a single chassis

I know what you’re thinking. Bill, it’s Tuesday, your next blog is supposed to be tomorrow. You’re correct. But when Tushar reached out to me with this amazing performance story on Cisco UCS X-Series, I didn’t think the news could wait. Let me introduce Tushar Patel, Principal Engineer, to give...
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Modernizing Security Operations with XDR

This guest blog was written by Aaron Sherrill, Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Security operations teams at most organizations are overwhelmed by the sheer number of security products they’re required to manage. Over the course of many years, security teams have stitched together...
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Cisco UCS X-Series powers modern applications

No one buys a server for its own sake. People buy servers to run applications. Cisco UCS servers are being used from core infrastructure (DNS, DHCP, etc.) to mission critical / business critical apps. It’s an app-centric world and Cisco X-Series is here for more of them. With six local...
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Cisco Innovation Powers Hybrid Work

As we age, it’s recommended by doctors that we invest in ourselves with a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and regular exercise to maintain optimal health. Similarly, as enterprises and service providers’ businesses grow, they must continually invest in their infrastructures to maintain optimal connectivity for employees and customers. In the best of times, this was a challenge. Then came the pandemic, introducing the challenge of sustaining remote – and eventually hybrid – work.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy