CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kanye West Puts Cody Ranch for Sale; Is This Goodbye for Good?

By DJ Nyke
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been a great run, but it looks like eccentric billionaire and musician, Kanye West, is putting Wyoming in his rearview mirror. Yesterday (October 11th, 2021), Cody Enterprise reported that the rapper had put his Cody ranch, nicknamed West Lake Ranch, up for sale. This news is coming less than a month after it was reported that West had put multiple commercial properties for sale. The seven properties are being listed at 3.2 million dollars.

k2radio.com

Comments / 1

Related
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IBTimes

Goodbye Kanye West, Hello Ye: Judge Approves Name Change Request

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is now officially Ye. A Los Angeles judge granted the 44-year-old's name change request, a communications officer at the Los Angeles Superior Court told AFP on Monday. The mercurial performer had filed the request in August, citing "personal reasons." The name change now...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kanye West Performs Short Set in Creepy Mask at Wedding in Venice

Kanye West made a surprise performance at a wedding in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, performing two of his classics as well as the live debut of two songs from his recent “Donda” album, along with some other songs. According to social media reports, he wore a creepy, almost Michael Myers-like mask that muffled his vocals. West has apparently been wearing the masks all over Europe in the past few days, as other photos posted online (below) apparently showed him wearing them in Berlin and Sweden. As noted by TMZ and Complex, the wedding was for D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
wiltonbulletin.com

Kanye West Puts Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming on the Market for $11M

Kanye West made headlines in 2019, when he set his sights on thousands of acres of land in Wyoming. However, just two years after he purchased a couple of massive Wyoming ranches, the rapper may be less enamored with the Cowboy State. He’s placed one of the properties—known as Monster Lake Ranch—back on the market for $11 million, TMZ reported.
WYOMING STATE
therealdeal.com

Kanye West looks to sell sprawling Wyoming ranch

Cody, Wyoming, may soon lose its most famous resident. Kanye West has listed his 3,800-acre ranch outside the town, asking $11 million for the sprawling property, the Daily Mail reported. It’s known as Monster Ranch for the massive trout stocked in its 180-acre lake. The listing comes less than a...
WYOMING STATE
WDBO

Kanye West lists Wyoming ranch for $11 million

CODY, Wyo. — Wyoming appears to have lost its appeal for Kanye West, who has listed his sprawling estate outside Cody for $11 million. The 3,888-acre compound, known as West Ranch and formerly Monster Lake Ranch, encompasses six square miles and features lakes, a lodge, commercial kitchen, equipment sheds, horse facility, corrals and a go-kart track, according to the DBW Realty listing.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Lake#Cowboy#Kanye West Puts#Cody Enterprise#People Magazine#The Cowboy State#Christian
Footwear News

Kanye Puts $11 Million Ranch and Business Properties in Wyoming Up for Sale

Kanye West has placed his business properties and ranch in Cody, Wyo., up for sale. The Yeezy designer has listed his ranch, formerly named Monster Lake Ranch, for $11 million as of this week. According to the DBW Realty listing, the six square miles of property include a lodge, horse facility, corrals, go-kart track and lakes. The rapper bought the ranch in 2019; though it’s unknown how much he paid for it, per Wyoming law, the property was originally listed for $13.3 million. Before the ranch was for sale, West previously listed seven of his Cody commercial properties as well. The Cody...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Cozies Up in Butterfly Sweats & Kanye West’s Sneakers With Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian’s off-duty style packs a powerful punch even in its most relaxed form. The media personality stepped out with her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, on Monday evening in laidback fashion. For the outing, Khloe tapped up-and-coming brand FELT, which stands for For Every Living Thing, in the label’s coordinating butterfly-adorned sweatshirt and sweatpants. When it came to footwear, the reality television star rounded out her look with sneakers from her once brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy label. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 includes engineered Primeknit uppers for a securing fit; the style comes in mixed shades of white and gray...
BEAUTY & FASHION
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy