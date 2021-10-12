TPG Rise Climate and ADQ Invest in Tata Motors New EV Company
Tata Motors formed a new electric vehicles (EV) subsidiary that will require over Rs 16,000 crore of investment in the next five years. TPG Rise Climate, a fund managed by TPG Capital, and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) will be investing Rs 7,500 crore (around US$ 1 billion) for an 11% to 15% stake in this subsidiary. This is not spinning out the EV business, but forming a new company. Over the next five years, the EV company will create a portfolio of 10 EVs, according to a Tata Motors statement.www.swfinstitute.org
