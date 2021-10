It’s all about gift giving at Main Street Gallery’s much anticipated holiday exhibit, “Bright and Beautiful”. In November and December the gallery’s 11 members will be in the holiday spirit, adding smaller, more affordable, bright and beautiful pieces to their stable of artwork. The artists are creating one-of-a-kind paintings, drawings, prints, jewelry, mosaics, photographs, sculptures, ceramics, fiber art and collages for this special event. There are also plenty of little gems in the gallery’s gift shop for those wanting to give a unique, hand made piece of art priced under $50 as a gift for someone special. Demand will be high so come early to get your first choice.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO