CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

LEGO won’t market “boy” toys or “girl” toys

By CBS News
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gub5j_0cOpY6NX00

LEGO Group says it will make playing more inclusive for kids by ensuring its marketing and products are “free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.” The news was announced on Monday – International Day of the Girl.

The iconic toy company says new research found girls remain held back by society’s ingrained gender stereotypes – even though they feel increasingly confident to engage in all types of play and creative activities.

Nearly 7,000 parents and children ages six to 14 were surveyed for the study. The research findings show girls feel less restrained by typical gender biases than boys when it comes to creative play. For example, 82% of girls believe it’s OK for girls to play football and boys to practice ballet, compared to only 71% of boys.

The research also found LEGOs are considered a “boy” toy – with 59% of parents saying they encourage their sons to build with LEGO bricks compared to 48% who say they encourage it with their daughters.

LEGO says boys are also “battling prejudice when it comes to creative play and playing with toys that are traditionally seen as being for the opposite sex.” For example, 71% of boys say they worry about being made fun of if they play with a toy typically associated for the other gender, versus 42% of girls.

To help combat these gender biases, LEGO is working with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and UNICEF “to ensure LEGO products and marketing are accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”

The gender stereotypes found in the survey go beyond children. The research also found parents were almost six times more likely to think of scientists and athletes as men than women and more than eight times as likely to think of engineers as men than women.

When asked the same questions, girls were much more likely than boys to consider a wider range of professions to be for both women and men.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

LEGO Is Pushing To Eliminate Gender Stereotypes Surrounding Its Toys

The topic of gender has been a forefront issue in recent years. From gender identity to gender roles, there has been a lot of debate and a lot of changes occurring – one such change being the effort to tackle gender bias amongst toys. Many believe that toys shouldn’t have a gender, given that they’re geared towards fun.
SOCIETY
AM 1390 KRFO

LEGO Plans to Remove Gender Bias From Its Toy Line

LEGO is taking steps to remove any gender bias from its popular line of toys. Forbes notes that the company will no longer label toys as being "for girls" or "for boys" on its website. Instead, products will cater to specific "passions and interests." “The company will ensure any child,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Lego has the right idea in removing gender bias – there’s no such thing as ‘girl’ and ‘boy’ toys

The first time my daughter ever had a “playdate”, it was with a little boy in her Reception class at school. I went along too, but while having a perfectly pleasant cup of tea, noticed something unusual. The other parent, as new to playdates as I was, appeared visibly flustered by the devastation of Lego on the floor. “I’ll have to hunt around in the loft,” she apologised. “To see if I have any girls’ toys.”Automatically, I glanced over at our children, who were playing perfectly happily together (by taking it in turns to hurtle themselves over the back...
SOCIETY
Mental_Floss

LEGO Is Working to Rid Its Toys of Perceived Gender Biases

In honor of the United Nations’ International Day of the Girl on October 11, the LEGO Group teamed up with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media for a campaign called Ready for Girls, “which celebrates girls who rebuild the world through creative problem solving.”. While creating the campaign,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Toys#Women And Men#Lego Group#Legos
Fast Company

Lego says gender bias in toys hurts girls’ creativity. It’s bad for the bottom line, too

Lego wants to build a new world of children’s play, and it’s starting by tackling the age-old issue of gender bias in toys. The plastic-brick toy giant recently commissioned a sprawling survey on attitudes toward childhood recreation and future careers for boys versus girls, and even in today’s ever-more progressive climate, it identified some major differences. Its report—published Monday, on the International Day of the Girl Child—reveals that girls are still held back by deep-rooted gender stereotypes, which despite the seeming winds of change, are hard to shake.
RELATIONSHIPS
IBTimes

Lego To Market Toys 'Free Of Gender Bias, Harmful Stereotypes'

LEGO announced it will make its toys more inclusive as they market them to both boys and girls in order to remove “harmful stereotypes,” after conducting a new survey. “Despite the progress made in girls brushing off prejudice at an early age, general attitudes surrounding play and creative careers remain unequal and restrictive,” the company said Monday in a statement.
ECONOMY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LEGO, California making toys more gender neutral

(WTVO) — LEGO and California are making efforts to remove perceived gender biases from toys. LEGO announced on Monday that it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products after a global survey they conducted showed that attitudes to play remained unequal and restrictive, according to The Guardian. The researchers found that while girls […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
artofhealthyliving.com

Buying Toys For A 10-Year-Old Girl: A Few Things To Bear In Mind

Ten is a great age for a child. Their confidence levels are starting to grow, so joining clubs and experiencing new activities without their parents is something they can enjoy. Plus, they do not yet face any of the challenges that teenagers do. Ten is an age at which a child is still free to enjoy exploring the world through play.
KIDS
Fatherly

Store Sections For Boys Toys and Girls Toys Will Soon Be Outlawed In This State

There’s a lot more we understand about gender now than we did decades ago. And while we are still learning, many changes are helping to shift some outdated beliefs. One of those is the concept of “girl toys” and “boy toys.” And California is the first state in the US to adopt a law on how toys are sectioned in a large retail store, now requiring a gender neutral section. Here’s what you need to know.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Young couple turns over $26 MILLION after selling a 'genius' baby product that solves a 'disgusting' issue - and it's now on shelves at Woolworths

When high school sweethearts Angela and Elijah Kim launched Bubzi Co in 2016 they had their 'genius' idea would turn over $26 million in just five years. The Sydney couple, both 36, were inspired to start the business venture after noticing many new millennial parents around the world were turning to Amazon to purchase nursery products of 'low quality'.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

There Are Hidden Meanings Behind Porch Light Colors — What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

You can thank Walmart for this one. In 2013, the global retailer launched the "Greenlight a Vet" campaign that helps to find jobs for honorably discharged military servicewomen and men upon returning home. Walmart encouraged folks to change the color of their porch lights to green in order to raise awareness for the initiative while simultaneously thanking soldiers for the sacrifices they made.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KMTV 3 News Now

Interview with Omahan/Netflix show creator

"The Baby-Sitters Club" is a beloved book series, which sold millions of copies, and follows a group of young women who start a babysitting business. Now, it's a hit award-winning show on Netflix. The show's creator Rachel Shukert is from Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

3K+
Followers
480
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy