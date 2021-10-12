Clash Launches, Empowering Next-Gen Creators to Serve Their Strongest Audience and Earn Money With Drops – Regardless of Follower Count

What’s one way to ensure that the creators on your platform are posting original content and not just repurposing the ones they created for other apps? Financial incentives are a good way to go and that is what Snapchat is doing. They announced a new way to reward their community for making creative content and also to further democratize content creation. Spotlight Challenges will give creators the chance to win cash prizes, with rewards ranging from $1,000 to $25,000, although the minimum prize they can win is $250.

