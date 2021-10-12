CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake-Up Weather: Very warm, humid, and windy today with possible severe storms tonight

By Zach Gilday
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 7:40 AM it was mild and windy. Most areas were in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. A gusty south wind was ushering in moisture from the south. It was mostly cloudy. Above average temperatures will be felt today. Expect highs to soar to near 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. This is because of a morning warm front. Behind the warm front expect gusty winds and a muggy feel. South winds will be sustained around 15-25 MPH with wind gusts up to 30 MPH. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms throughout the entire day.

A warm outlook for the rest of October

Unfortunately, I don’t think we’re going to copy how October of 2020 went. We saw 100° on October 11th of 2020 and then a few weeks later saw a very early snowstorm of almost 1″ across the Big Country on the 27th of October 2020. As we get closer to the Trick-or-Treating holiday we’ll maintain a warmer than average pattern for generally the next week and a half or so with drier patterns also hanging around as well.
Wake-Up Weather: A mild morning with a few clouds will make for a nice day

As of 7:17 AM it was mild and partly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 60’s. The northern Big Country was in the 50’s. There was a light northeast wind. Today will feature slightly cooler temperatures and a few more clouds. Highs will reach the low 80’s with partly sunny skies. There will be a light east northeast wind. A stalled weak cold front will slowly move to the north as a warm front this afternoon and evening. This feature combined with ample moisture and upper level energy will give us a 20% chance for rain and storms. The time-frame looks to be in the evening and early night-time hours. Severe storms are not likely.
Abilene area forecast: Thursday October 21st

A cold front has pushed through the area during the overnight hours but don’t look for any significant changes with this air mass as temperatures will remain constant and the only real change will be a shift in our winds. We will continue with seasonal conditions for the area. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high up around 83 degrees. The winds will be light out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will look for skies to be mostly clear and a low down around 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
