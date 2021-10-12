Wake-Up Weather: Very warm, humid, and windy today with possible severe storms tonight
As of 7:40 AM it was mild and windy. Most areas were in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. A gusty south wind was ushering in moisture from the south. It was mostly cloudy. Above average temperatures will be felt today. Expect highs to soar to near 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. This is because of a morning warm front. Behind the warm front expect gusty winds and a muggy feel. South winds will be sustained around 15-25 MPH with wind gusts up to 30 MPH. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms throughout the entire day.www.bigcountryhomepage.com
