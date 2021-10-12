Wake-Up Weather: Very warm, humid, and windy today with possible severe storms tonight

A cold front has pushed through the area during the overnight hours but don’t look for any significant changes with this air mass as temperatures will remain constant and the only real change will be a shift in our winds. We will continue with seasonal conditions for the area. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high up around 83 degrees. The winds will be light out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will look for skies to be mostly clear and a low down around 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO