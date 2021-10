STAMFORD, Conn. — A Waterbury woman was killed overnight in a crash on I-95 South. Cynthia Teran, 39, of Waterbury, was killed when the car she was driving the wrong way on the highway, crashed into a Ram pickup that was in the center southbound lane of the highway shortly near Exit 7 before 3 a.m.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO