Frederick detention center unveils new digital mail system
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The Frederick County Detention Center will be implementing a new electronic mail system after attempts to mail contraband to inmates. The detention center will begin a mail scanning service and require inmates to view letter electronically starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The only exceptions are for legal documents, magazines, and newspapers. Inmates will be able to look at their scanned letters on tablets.www.bgdailynews.com
