Per Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken, WR Amari Cooper (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday for Dallas. (Michael Gehlken on Twitter) Cooper had missed Wednesday's practice while nursing a hamstring issue but his return on Thursday is a step in the right direction for his availability in Week 5 vs the Giants. Cooper missed a few plays in Week 4 vs the Panthers while presumably dealing with the same hamstring but still managed to deliver a solid fantasy outing and should be in the high-end WR 2 range along with CeeDee Lamb in Week 5.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO