USS Iwo Jima returns from 7-month deployment

USS Iwo Jima returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — Welcome back to the USS Iwo Jima!

On Monday, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship docked at Naval Station Mayport with families waiting to be reunited.

As the crew stepped off there were plenty of happy tears and warm embraces, with some husbands even meeting their newborns for the first time.

It was a nearly eight month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation.

According to Naval Station Mayport, “During the deployment the crew participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships while encouraging freedom of navigation and maritime security.”

The next local homecoming is expected Tuesday afternoon at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, as the Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 “Red Lancers” return home from a six month dual-site deployment in support of the Navy’s 4th and 7th Fleets.

