CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

USS Iwo Jima returns from 7-month deployment

By Jeana Gondek
WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzzVT_0cOpWN5N00
USS Iwo Jima returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — Welcome back to the USS Iwo Jima!

On Monday, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship docked at Naval Station Mayport with families waiting to be reunited.

As the crew stepped off there were plenty of happy tears and warm embraces, with some husbands even meeting their newborns for the first time.

It was a nearly eight month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation.

According to Naval Station Mayport, “During the deployment the crew participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships while encouraging freedom of navigation and maritime security.”

The next local homecoming is expected Tuesday afternoon at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, as the Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 “Red Lancers” return home from a six month dual-site deployment in support of the Navy’s 4th and 7th Fleets.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Navy details changes, more oversight in wake of warship fire

WASHINGTON — (AP) — More than a year after arson destroyed a Navy warship, service leaders said Wednesday they are making changes and increasing oversight to correct widespread failures that led to the scrapping of the USS Bonhomme Richard. “I see the loss of the Bonhomme Richard as preventable and...
MILITARY
WOKV

Low levels in Mississippi River expose sunken World War II ship

ST. LOUIS — Low water levels on the Mississippi River have exposed a World War II ship that sank near downtown St. Louis 28 years ago. The USS Inaugural was once moored near the Gateway Arch, but broke from its moorings when the Mississippi River crested at 49.58 feet on Aug. 1, 1993, KTVI reported. The ship drifted downstream before eventually turning on its side and sinking south of the Poplar Street Bridge, the television station reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOKV

Coast Guard had earlier notice about California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — The Coast Guard received multiple reports of a possible fuel spill off the Southern California coast earlier than previously disclosed and asked local authorities to investigate about 15 hours before its own personnel confirmed a large oil slick, which came from a leaking undersea pipeline, records show.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Attack hits Syria base that houses US troops; no US injuries

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed. Initial reports said the attack appeared to include two drone strikes and a small number of rockets. One official...
MILITARY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy