Kathys sideboard

By ramonartful
finewoodworking.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis sideboard is actually exposed to the living room at the front, back and left end only. That way there is access to the doors at the front and also both drawers at the back side. (accessible from the couch) The drawers have a limit on their outward travel…unless activated with a magnetic “key”. The key actuates a latch that releases, allowing the drawer to be completely removed or access to two secret stash spots! The double bevel marquetry technique was used to create the vase and stems/leaves…and inlay was utilized to connect the stems going across the door stiles and had to be matched precisely. The entire carcass and top is made of 1/16″ veneer…I chose veneer to create an overall & harmonious grain match and also necessary for the marquetry. Unique, shop-made handles at the drawers/doors dissapear when not in use, dovetailed drawer boxes and rollouts on full extension, soft-close guides make this piece functional for decades to come.

