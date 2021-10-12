CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Paquin & Ray Winstone Starring In Stephen Moyer-Directed ‘A Bit of Light’

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8H2P_0cOpW8vj00
A Bit of Light Infinity Hill

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Anna Paquin and International Emmy winner Ray Winstone are leading the cast of A Bit of Light, the sophomore feature from director Stephen Moyer, who is best known for playing vampire Bill Compton in HBO series True Blood.

Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) and BAFTA nominee Youssef Kerkour (Home) are also starring in the movie, which is now shooting in the UK. Deadline can reveal a first image from the set above.

The film was written by Rebecca Callard, based on her own stage play. It follows Ella (Paquin), now living with her father Alan (Winstone) and newly sober having temporarily given up custody of her young daughters to her ex-husband Joseph (Kerkour) and his new partner Bethan (Bennett-Warner). She strikes up an unlikely friendship with a mysterious teenage boy (newcomer Luca Hogan) whose belief in her as a mother helps her rediscover her self-worth.

Moyer, who also helmed several episodes of True Blood as well as Amazon show Flack, made his feature directing debut on The Parting Glass, which also starred Paquin.

Phin Glynn and Axel Kuschevatzky are producing A Bit of Light through their Infinity Hill banner, alongside Moyer and Paquin with Isabelle Georgeaux producing through her production company Pont Neuf Productions. The project is an Infinity Hill and Pont Neuf Productions film, produced in association with Shorelight Pictures and Great Point Media.

Executive Producer’s include Anja Murmann and Sabine Schenk of Shorelight Pictures, Egor Noskov, Victor Glynn and Geoff Iles of GCB Films and Rebecca Callard, as well as Jim Reeve and Robert Halmi of Great Point and Cindy Teperman of Infinity Hill.

The film was packaged and financed by Janne Barklis and Jay Cohen of Gersh and ICM Partners. They will co-rep the sale of the film.

Moyer said: “From the moment I started reading A Bit of Light I knew I wanted it to be my second film. It is a stunning piece of writing by my old friend Rebecca Callard whom I first met 25 years ago playing opposite each other as actors. We’ve assembled a quite extraordinary cast led by Anna and Ray who are wonderful together. I can’t wait to get into the edit.”

“We’re delighted to be working with such an amazing and inspiring team, supporting Stephen’s unique and personal vision”, jointly said the producers. “We are privileged to have Anna and Ray bringing warmth, tenderness and depth to this unique story of love and redemption. Youssef, Pippa and Luca round out the cast, adding vivacity to the film”.

Anna Paquin is repped by Leslie Siebert at Gersh, Ray Winstone is repped by Michael Wiggs and Lucy Doyle at Creative Artists Management, Youssef Kerkour is repped by Nick Errington at Grantham-Hazeldine, Pippa Bennett-Warner is repped by Independent Talent, CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Dave Feldman of Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver and Thompson, Luca Hogan is repped by Carleen McCarthy at Alphabet and Stephen Moyer is repped by ICM Partners and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

