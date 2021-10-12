CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Deadline Launches Its Contenders Film: London Streaming Site

By The Deadline Team
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

Deadline’s movie awards-season showcase The Contenders returned in-person this past weekend with Contenders Film: London, an all-day event that put 19 of the year’s buzziest movies from nine studios in the spotlight. A total of 44 panelists from George Clooney and Jennifer Hudson to Denis Villenueve, Dakota Johnson and Jonathan Majors participated.

Click here to go to the Contenders London streaming site.

Altitude, Amazon Studios, Apple Original Films, Focus Features, MGM, Neon, Netflix, Universal and Warner Bros/Legendary were the studios who took part in the hybrid event at the Ham Yard Hotel, bringing with them stars and creatives from films including Clooney and Grant Heslov for The Tender Bar, Hudson for Respect, Villeneuve and star Rebecca Ferguson for Dune, and Johnson and Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter .

Other attendees included Titane ‘s Julia Ducournau; Encounter ‘s Riz Ahmed and writer-director Michael Pearce; A Hero ‘s Ashgar Farhadi; CODA writer-director Siân Heder; One Night In Soho ‘s Edgar Wright and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Belfast writer-director Kenneth Branagh and stars Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan; Cyrano ‘s Haley Bennett; Spencer director Pablo Larraín, writer Steven Knight and costume designer Jacqueline Durran; Passing director Rebecca Hall and stars Ruth Negga and Andre Holland; James Bond pic No Time to Die and director Cary Fukunaga; The Hand of God director Paulo Sorrentino and cast Filippo Scotti, Luisa Ranieri and Teresa Saponangelo; The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors and director Jeymes Samuel; Clio Bernard from Ali & Ava; The Power of the Dog ‘s Kirsten Dunst; Sing 2 ‘s writer-director Garth Jennings; and more.

Aero is this year’s Contenders London official sponsor. Sponsors include Michter’s , Eyepetizer and Watford Group .

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders Film: London Hybrid Awards-Season Showcase Underway

After a pandemic-hobbled 2020 awards season that was fittingly capped off by a numbingly dull Oscarcast, it really is wonderful to be back with an in-person Contenders Film: London event that for many of us portends a much-hoped-for return to normalcy. This year’s event, featuring 44 panelists repping 19 movies from nine studios and streamers, gets underway today at 8 a.m. London time for our in-person event at the Ham Yard Hotel. For those who cannot attend, the Contenders London livestream starts at 9:35 a.m. local time (1:35 a.m. PT). Click here to register and watch the livestream. A look at the films...
MOVIES
Deadline

Eugenio Derbez & 3Pas Studios Ink First-Look Deal At Univision Ahead Of Its Streaming Launch

EXCLUSIVE: Eugenio Derbez and 3Pas Studios—run by Derbez and his producing partner Ben Odell— inked a first-look deal with Univision to create original scripted and unscripted Spanish-language projects for Univision’s global streaming SVOD content slate set to launch in 2022. Univision will have the first look at all Spanish-language television and theatrical motion picture projects controlled by 3Pas Studios and Derbez, including movies and series for SVOD or theatrical releases. The multi-year agreement also includes the curation of the new “Derbez Channel” featuring family and comedy content available via the network’s free AVOD tier, and the release of titles starring Derbez that...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Passing’: Rebecca Hall Reveals Personal Link To Directorial Debut – Contenders London

Rebecca Hall revealed a personal link to her directorial debut Passing at Deadline’s Contenders Film: London this morning. Joined on stage by stars Ruth Negga and André Holland, she explained why she adapted Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel. “My mother’s from Detroit and her father was African American and passed for white his whole life. When I read the book, it clicked into place: obviously that’s what my grandfather did — for his family, his children’s life.” Based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel, writer-director Hall’s Passing explores the lives of two mixed-race childhood friends, Irene (Tessa Thompson) and Clare (Ruth Negga),...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
George Clooney
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Cary Fukunaga
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Garth Jennings
Person
Kirsten Dunst
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Debacle: Hollywood’s Battle for Older Moviegoers

Only 2 percent of moviegoers turning up to see Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel on opening weekend were 17 or younger, while just 17 percent were between the ages 18 and 24. Conversely, more than 80 percent of ticket buyers were 25 years old and up. The historical drama, set in Medieval France, limped to $4.8 million domestically behind already muted expectations, a career-worst debut for the well-respected Scott. The movie’s plight underscores Hollywood’s battle to win back customers 35 and older, who, before the pandemic, were among the most frequent moviegoers and would fuel a title such as The...
MOVIES
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Heading to Netflix in U.K., Germany Under eOne Deal

Netflix has expanded its global footprint for The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut that has become a festival favorite since bowing in Venice. The streamer has acquired the U.K., Germany and Benelux rights to the film — starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson — from Entertainment One, which had previously bought them from Endeavor Content. It already acquired near worldwide rights — including the U.S. — earlier this year. In his review, The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Rooney described the film — about a woman’s beach holiday that takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contenders Film#Contenders London#Amazon Studios#Apple Original Films#Focus Features#Mgm#Neon#Universal#Warner Bros Legendary#The Ham Yard Hotel#The Tender Bar#Hudson For Respect#Dune#Titane#Coda#Passing#Ali Ava#Aero#Watford Group
flickeringmyth.com

2021 BFI London Film Festival Review – The Medium

Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun. Starring Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Sawanee Utoomma, Sirani Yankittikan, Yasaka Chaisorn, Boonsong Nakphoo, Arunee Wattana, Thanutphon Boonsang, and Pakapol Srirongmuang. SYNOPSIS:. A horrifying story of a shaman’s inheritance in the Isan region of Thailand. What could be possessing a family member might not be the Goddess they make...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

The Harder They Fall Review – London Film Festival 2021

Between this and Da Five Bloods it should just be conventional wisdom that Jonathan Majors and Delroy Lindo are a winning combination no matter what. Especially when backed by a stacked cast of talent including Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. Under the direction of singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel (better known by his stage name ‘The Bullitts’) their combined talents have managed to produce one of the best films of the year, and certainly the best action film. Seamlessly blending classic western conventions with a hip-hop soundtrack and aesthetics to match Samuel takes the ‘Black Western’ to a whole other level.
MOVIES
kjzz.org

Meet Nestflix, the streaming site for the shows within shows

Have you ever noticed that when you’re watching a show or a movie, there are often other films or shows sort of written into them?. It could be “The Rural Juror” in "30 Rock," or a stream of bad-looking sequels to great films like "Good Will Hunting" or "Forrest Gump".
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
folioweekly.com

​​Best Halloween Films on Streaming

As the wind turns cold, the leaves turn brown and pumpkins become readily available, it becomes time to say goodbye to the summer season and prepare yourself for the next. Horror enthusiasts never need an excuse to fire up some of their favorite monster flicks, but for the rest of us, the Halloween season provides just the reason to get your fear on.
MOVIES
Deadline

Cary Joji Fukunaga Says It Was A “Major, Major Relief” That ‘No Time To Die’ “Didn’t End Up On A Streaming Platform” – Contenders London

Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of No Time To Die, is evidently pleased that the latest James Bond film – the last featuring Daniel Craig as 007 – was released theatrically. The helmer told Deadline’s Contender London that it was a “major, major relief that it didn’t end up on a streaming platform and that audiences are showing up”. The film has already opened to $113M overseas following its world premiere on September 28 at London’s Royal Albert Hall and its North American rollout, which began Thursday night, has already clocked $6.3M – making it the best Bond domestic preview number ever. “The numbers...
MOVIES
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Tuesday: A Raleigh-filmed romantic comedy hits streaming sites

A Night in the Academy Museum (10 p.m., ABC) - Tom Hanks and Laura Dern host this insider’s look at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — complete with amazing history, exhibitions and insight into the art of filmmaking. Other guides through the museum include Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren.
MOVIES
Variety

Taskovski Acquires London Film Festival Documentary Contender ‘The Dance’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based doc specialist Taskovski Films has acquired the world sales rights to Irish director Pat Collins’ feature doc “The Dance,” which is running in the Documentary Competition at this week’s London Film Festival. Produced through Irish prod cos Harvest Films and South Wind Blows with support from Screen Ireland and RTE, the observation documentary claims to give an insight into the creative mind of choreographer Michael Keegan Dolan as he stages a new international dance and theater work. A fusion between soloist and ensemble, classical and traditional the show “Mám” was a collaboration between 12 international dancers, seven musicians from European collective...
THEATER & DANCE
heyuguys.com

Nitram Review – London Film Festival 2021

Justin Kurzel has never shied away from true stories of violence. His debut feature Snowtown was an uneasy viewing, depicting a series of callous murders across Australia in the nineties, and his last film, The True History of the Kelly Gang was a brilliant and stylish look at real-life bandits and our own examinations with how we treat brutal legends.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Wild Indian Review – London Film Festival 2021

We meet Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) in the ’80s; a young teenage native American kid with very young parents who, when his Dad isn’t hitting him, treat him as a nuisance taking up their space. One day, out hunting with his cousin Teddo, Makwa shoots and kills another kid from his school, for no apparent reason, and makes Teddo help him bury the body. Picking up in 2019 we find Makwa (Michael Greyeyes) living as Michael Peterson, making a very comfortable living in a corporate job, married to a white woman (Kate Bosworth) with one kid and a second on the way. Teddo (Chaske Spencer) is getting out of jail, and when he goes to see Makwa, the past begins to come back around.
MOVIES
jazzwise.com

The best jazz films and documentaries to stream

Selwyn Harris looks at some of the best jazz on film to keep you informed and entertained. Since we’ve all been spending endless quiet nights in, the take up of subscription-based movie streaming services has been huge. So, now’s as good a time as any then to catch up on jazz films that you might have missed first time round, or want to see again. In among the drama series and blockbusters, Netflix actually produces its own in-house documentaries and there are quite a few about jazz artists that are, at the very least, a welcome distraction.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Streaming: the best films about siblings

There are few more irritatingly prevalent errors in modern screenwriting than on-screen siblings who refer directly to each other as such: “You said it, sis.” “I’m here for you, bro.” Even the best actors can’t sell these terms of address that almost no human being actually uses: any great film about a sibling relationship should be so closely observed that you don’t need any dialogue cues to trace the family tree.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Deadline

24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy