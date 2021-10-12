Deadline Launches Its Contenders Film: London Streaming Site

Deadline’s movie awards-season showcase The Contenders returned in-person this past weekend with Contenders Film: London, an all-day event that put 19 of the year’s buzziest movies from nine studios in the spotlight. A total of 44 panelists from George Clooney and Jennifer Hudson to Denis Villenueve, Dakota Johnson and Jonathan Majors participated.

Altitude, Amazon Studios, Apple Original Films, Focus Features, MGM, Neon, Netflix, Universal and Warner Bros/Legendary were the studios who took part in the hybrid event at the Ham Yard Hotel, bringing with them stars and creatives from films including Clooney and Grant Heslov for The Tender Bar, Hudson for Respect, Villeneuve and star Rebecca Ferguson for Dune, and Johnson and Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter .

Other attendees included Titane ‘s Julia Ducournau; Encounter ‘s Riz Ahmed and writer-director Michael Pearce; A Hero ‘s Ashgar Farhadi; CODA writer-director Siân Heder; One Night In Soho ‘s Edgar Wright and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Belfast writer-director Kenneth Branagh and stars Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan; Cyrano ‘s Haley Bennett; Spencer director Pablo Larraín, writer Steven Knight and costume designer Jacqueline Durran; Passing director Rebecca Hall and stars Ruth Negga and Andre Holland; James Bond pic No Time to Die and director Cary Fukunaga; The Hand of God director Paulo Sorrentino and cast Filippo Scotti, Luisa Ranieri and Teresa Saponangelo; The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors and director Jeymes Samuel; Clio Bernard from Ali & Ava; The Power of the Dog ‘s Kirsten Dunst; Sing 2 ‘s writer-director Garth Jennings; and more.

