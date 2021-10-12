CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Baby cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to high levels of arsenic

By Anna Medaris Miller
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbUkx_0cOpW5HY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3F4U_0cOpW5HY00

FDA

  • Three lots of "Parent's Choice" rice baby cereals, sold at Walmart and online, have been recalled.
  • Routine FDA testing showed high levels of inorganic arsenic, which can affect babies' development.
  • Congress has been pressuring manufacturers and the FDA to do more to protect babies from dangerous heavy metals.

Some popular baby rice cereals sold at Walmart and online have been voluntarily recalled after routine testing showed the products have high levels of inorganic arsenic, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday .

Exposure to heavy metals in childhood is linked to permanent dips in IQ and damaged long-term brain function.

While internal testing showed the Parent's Choice cereals, made by Maple Island, were below the FDA's limits for inorganic arsenic, the company issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution," the FDA said.

The affected cereals were sold after April 5, and include:

  • Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.
  • Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022
  • Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

Parents who purchased any of these products should toss them or return it to Walmart for a refund. No other products are known to be affected, and no illnesses have been reported.

More attention on heavy metals in baby foods

The FDA acknowledges that trace elements of some metals "are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food," and can't be completely eliminated. Its " Closer to Zero" task force works to help reduce such metals in baby food without sacrificing nutrition.

But Congress has been putting pressure on the FDA to work faster, and pressure on manufacturers to do more to protect their youngest consumers.

A February report from the House's Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy collected documents and test results from seven of the country's biggest baby food manufacturers. They found the baby foods had up to 91 times the arsenic level, up to 177 times the lead level, up to 69 times the cadmium level, and up to 5 times the mercury level as what's allowed in bottled water.

Rice cereals seemed to be particularly problematic.

Then, late last month, the same subcommittee said the baby food companies haven't sufficiently changed their ways, and the FDA isn't acting fast enough to encourage them to. Walmart in particular was called out for weakening its internal arsenic standard n 2018, "an extreme course reversal on efforts to protect babies' neurological development," the subcommittee said.

In a statement to Insider, Walmart didn't directly address the claim.

The September report revealed "that companies not only under-report the high levels of toxic content in their baby food, but also knowingly keep toxic products on the market," the subcommittee said in a statement .

Parents can avoid rice cereals

Dr. Rashmi Jain, a concierge pediatrician and founder of BabiesMD, told Insider after the February report that concerned parents can stay away from rice cereals and fruit juices. Emphasizing a varied diet helps avoid toxic metals, too, she said. Regular pediatrician visits can identify development problems, whether influenced by a child's diet or something else.

"While many of us were exposed to these same toxicities in foods we ate when we were growing up and did just fine," she said, "we must hold food manufacturers accountable to reduce toxicities that may arise from combination of ingredients and production processes."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

More Than 110 Tons of Salad Is Being Recalled from Stores, Including Kroger

A recall on salad dressing has led to a large recall of ready-to-eat salads from Ready Pac Foods. The company announced that it is recalling 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat salad that contains meat and poultry because they have dressing from Litehouse, which is also being recalled. The dressing packages are improperly labeled. They contain anchovies, "a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label," the recall states.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Arsenic#Congress#Upc Code
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
WFMJ.com

USDA announces recall of 263 tons of beef over lead concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced the recall of 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead. Manufacturer Crider Foods says the contamination may be linked to a spice mix from an outside supplier. The...
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Kroger, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says

Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., with nearly 2,800 stores spread across 35 states. And while millions of satisfied customers shop for their essentials at the popular chain each day, there's one food item from Kroger you'd be better off avoiding right now. The United States Department...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

What You Need To Know About Butterball's 2021 Turkey Recall

Butterball is known not only for its turkeys, but for being a leader in safe turkey-cooking techniques. It's why the company has a national hotline where customers can get advice on best practices for turkey prep. Currently, however, the iconic brand is fielding customer complaints, not questions. As reported by...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL
Outsider.com

Kellogg’s Hit with Lawsuit Over Its Strawberry Pop-Tarts

Things are getting a little wild at Kellogg’s. While the company has long made Strawberry Pop-Tarts, they are being sued for not having enough fruit. That’s right, not enough strawberries in the strawberry filling. Pop-Tarts are one of the more versatile and easy-to-eat breakfast foods. Room temperature, in the toaster,...
BUSINESS
Insider

Insider

159K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy