Carson City, NV

Freeze Warning issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 08:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 20s possible again tonight. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Northern Washoe County, Surprise Valley California, Lassen- Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
Reuters

N.Korea says U.S. overreacting to missile test

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday the United States was overreacting to its recent missile test and questioned the sincerity of Washington's offers of talks, accusing it of operating "double standards" over weapons development. Pyongyang has said in recent weeks that its weapons tests are aimed...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS

