Inter Miami CF Hopes To Stop 5-Game Skid Saturday Against Columbus Crew
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to get back on the winning track when they face the Columbus Crew this Saturday.
The team is concluding a forgettable road trip after having lost 5 of their last matches and being outscored 12 goals to 1.
Miami comes into this match with a record of 9 wins, 5 draws, and 14 losses, placing them near the bottom of the MLS standings in the 11th position.
Columbus finds itself in the 10th position in the standings, with a record of 9 wins, 7 draws, and 12 defeats.
On the positive side, the Miami squad won the last time by a score of 1-0 the last time these two teams met each other at home on September 11.
The Columbus Crew enter the fixture after losing against the Philadelphia Union 3-0 away in the team’s last match.
The match will be broadcast starting at 6 p.m. on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App.
