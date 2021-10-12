CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Miami CF Hopes To Stop 5-Game Skid Saturday Against Columbus Crew

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDrH8_0cOpW0rv00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to get back on the winning track when they face the Columbus Crew this Saturday.

The team is concluding a forgettable road trip after having lost 5 of their last matches and being outscored 12 goals to 1.

Miami comes into this match with a record of 9 wins, 5 draws, and 14 losses, placing them near the bottom of the MLS standings in the 11th position.

Columbus finds itself in the 10th position in the standings, with a record of 9 wins, 7 draws, and 12 defeats.

On the positive side, the Miami squad won the last time by a score of 1-0 the last time these two teams met each other at home on September 11.

The Columbus Crew enter the fixture after losing against the Philadelphia Union 3-0 away in the team’s last match.

The match will be broadcast starting at 6 p.m. on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
