Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to Jon Gruden’s resignation, leaked email comments

By Jori Epstein, USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the leaked email remarks and subsequent resignation of Jon Gruden remind him “we are all accountable.”

Gruden resigned Monday night as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in the wake of reports revealing racist, misogynistic and homophobic language in emails. Gruden was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders.

Jones discussed the news during his regularly scheduled radio appearance on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan.

“I know these people. I know everybody you’ve been reading about,” Jones said. “They’re outstanding proponents of our game, they have represented this game in many cases beautifully. Certainly we all continue to recognize what a spotlight you’re in and the way we should express ourselves.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzGa3_0cOpVtvU00
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jones declined to comment on whether Gruden should have lost his job.

“I don’t have anything I would want to express one way or the other,” Jones said when asked. “From the standpoint of contribution, I know we all are accountable to even a, if you will, fleeting or minor part of our actions. We all are accountable to those. That’s about all I want to comment on that.

“We’re talking about people here, and even the ones that some of the comments are directed about: those have been outstanding people in the NFL.”

Gruden’s comments came over the course of emails sent from 2011 through 2018 to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen. The NFL obtained the emails as part of an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team, for whom Allen was formerly president. Jones said standards of accountability related to such communication has changed, “daylight and dark.”

“The technology alone but certainly because of the expectation, it’s dramatically changed but they were changing from what they were 30 years ago or 30 years earlier,” Jones said. “We just have to keep your eyes open. The incidents that get portrayed aren’t necessarily a reflection of the individual or a reflection of his life but they certainly are impactful and you are accountable for them. That’s about all I can say. It’s almost like looking at an instance and trying to describe it rather than have an opinion on it.

“The opinion is I wish we could have all things we’re discussing be complete positives. But that’s not life.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to Jon Gruden’s resignation, leaked email comments

Comments / 52

Laurence Morris
8d ago

What I need to know as a black man is who pulled these emails up from 10 year's ago in the first place...Okay.Big lips an homphobic comments are wrong.....BUT IF GRUDEN RESPECTED BLACK PLAYERS AN RESPECTED WHAT GAY PEOPLE DO AS A CHOICE HE DOESN'T AGREE WITH...HOW CAN FEW EMAILS FROM 10 YEAR'S AGO TRULY DEFINE HIM AS RACIST?...ALL THE NONE RACIST THINGS HE'S DONE OVER A 10 YEAR PERIOD IS ERASED BY A FEW EMAILS...HOW WE KNOW HE DIDN'T REPENT TO GOD IF HE'S ONE OF THE BELIEVERS ON ANY RACIST OR IN APPROPRIATE COMMENTS ABOUT HIS FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS.....I KNOW THE CIRCUMSTANCES DEMANDED THIS BE DONE......BUT IF WE LIVE AS NEW RIGHTEOUS HUMAN BEINGS OF THE FUTURE....DON'T HE DESERVE HIS PASS NONE RACIST ACTIONS BEINGS OVER POWERED BY HIS PASS RACIST ACTIONS.....THINK ABOUT THAT🤔❤❤❤❤❤

Reply(10)
18
ILLIGITIMATEBiden
8d ago

if anyone went thru anybodies emails we all would be outa jobs, its ridiculous!! Whatever happened to FREEDOM OF SPEECH!! OPINIONS? JUST PURE STUPIDNESS!!

Reply(4)
13
firefox
8d ago

vengeance is the name of the game. after 10 years, someone must not like him. there is more then him in the league that act the same way,

Reply(1)
8
