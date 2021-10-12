CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

As death rate rises in Texas, governor bans vaccine mandates

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order Monday .
  • The order prohibits private businesses and any other entity from enacting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on its workers.
  • The order opposes President Biden’s mandate that companies with 100 or more employees must be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced he signed an executive order Monday that prohibits private businesses and any other entity in the state from enacting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on its workers.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer,” Abbott wrote, “who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”

The order comes just over a month after President Biden announced a COVID-19 plan on Sept. 9, mandating that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated, and employees at companies with 100 or more employees must be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus,” Abbott in a press release, “but should remain voluntary and never forced."

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 62.73 percent of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, though the last two months have seen increases in coronavirus fatalities, with fatality data past Sept. 27 not yet complete.

On Tuesday, Texas reported 2,143 new COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities.

Comments / 31

Nichole Annmarie
8d ago

Corona virus is a common cold.. research it... only people that have died are people that have gone into the hospitals and had been put on ventilator when they didn't need to be on one..the hospitals took advantage of the fact that these people couldn't have any family by there side to help make decisions.. millions dying but all the homeless people seem to be just fine... homeless can't really social distance have no way of keeping proper hygiene ect.... this is a pandemic to gain control and divide us... wake up people.... nobody should be forced and threatened they can't work or go out to eat or shop.... the end days are here....

Reply(3)
18
Kelly Watson
8d ago

yes! I agree should never be forced. thousand if not millions dye of the flu and it's not mandated. Thanks for standing up in ur state.

Reply(1)
10
Ernest Dean
8d ago

also just had a life time friends son die from a heart attack. they listed him as dying from covid complications. I know this as a fact.

Reply(6)
6
