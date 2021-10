In perhaps the most exhilarating contest of the young NFL season, the Cleveland Browns traveled to Los Angeles over the weekend and took on the Chargers in front of a crowd that contained many Cleveland fans. However, the Chargers battled through the noise en route to a 47-42 thrilling victory over the Browns. Both clubs benefitted greatly from the play of their respective quarterbacks, as Justin Herbert threw for almost 400 yards while Baker Mayfield eclipsed 300. However, it was the playmaking abilities of Mike Williams for the Chargers that ultimately made the final difference in Sunday’s shootout.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO