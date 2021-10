The North Hopkins Alumni Association would like to encourage all former students and faculty to attend the NH Alumni Homecoming on Saturday evening, October 23, in the school cafeteria from 5 to 8 p.m. Since there was no homecoming in 2020, the classes of 1970, 1971, 1980, 1981, and 1990, 1991 will be honored for their 50-, 40-, and 30-year class reunion. The North Hopkins Culinary Arts department will be serving a delicious meal. Also, there will be Bingo and prizes! The cost is $15 per person. Please help spread the word.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO